Trump returns to the White House

Trump returns to the White House

President Trump has returned to the White House after being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for COVID-19.


Trump returns to White House, a fight over lithium batteries

Donald Trump’s doctor warned that the president was not yet “out of the woods”
Sensex, Nifty Seen Up As Trump Returns To White House

Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday, with positive global cues and earnings optimism...
Trump gives thumbs up as he departs hospital

Three days after being admitted to hospital, President Trump returns to the White House.
Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19

President Donald Trump walked up the steps of the White House, took off hismask and saluted Marine One after being discharged from the Walter ReedNational Military Medical Centre on Monday.

'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation [Video]

'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation

Donald Trump has made a dramatic arrival at the White House, where he will have round-the-clock care for his case of coronavirus. View on euronews

US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds nine-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

