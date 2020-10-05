|
|
|
Trump returns to the White House
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Trump returns to the White House
President Trump has returned to the White House after being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for COVID-19.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Donald Trump’s doctor warned that the president was not yet “out of the woods”
FT.com - Published
Also reported by •CBS News •Belfast Telegraph •Indian Express •VOA News
|
Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday, with positive global cues and earnings optimism...
RTTNews - Published
Also reported by •Indian Express •VOA News
|
Three days after being admitted to hospital, President Trump returns to the White House.
BBC News - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|