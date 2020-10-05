Trump returns to the White House

Donald Trump returns to White House following hospital treatment for Covid-19



President Donald Trump walked up the steps of the White House, took off hismask and saluted Marine One after being discharged from the Walter ReedNational Military Medical Centre on Monday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37 Published 2 minutes ago

'Don't be afraid,' Trump urges upon return to White House following COVID-19 hospitalisation



Donald Trump has made a dramatic arrival at the White House, where he will have round-the-clock care for his case of coronavirus. View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:37 Published 9 minutes ago