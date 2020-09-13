Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:16s
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Narendra Modi over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Rahul Gandhi said that China dared to transgress because they know that PM Modi is only concerned about his own image.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi handoved over 1200 sq km of India’s land to China only to protect his own image.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that PM Modi lied to the entire nation only to protect his own image.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that PM Modi is scared of China and even journalists because he is afraid his image will be ruined.

India and China have been involved in a standoff with at the LAC in Ladakh since May 2020.

Earlier Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament that China has been attempting to change the status quo in Ladakh but India is committed to protecting its territorial integrity at any cost.

Several rounds of talks have followed between the two sides but not much headway has been made.

Watch the full video for all the details.


