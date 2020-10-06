Donald Trump's biggest fan in India's Telangana state filmed an emotional video praying for the US president to overcome COVID-19.

Donald Trump 'worshipper' prays for the US president to overcome COVID-19

Bussa Krishna of the city Hyderabad, who has made Trump a shrine at his house, prayed for the president to make a speedy recovery.

Krishna is heard saying: "I have been worshipping my god Trump for four years.

"I'm praying for a speedy recovery for my god Donald Trump & goddess Melania Trump, I'm a big fan of Donald Trump from India.

"I love you Trump and your family, god bless you and your family, Trump." This footage was filmed on October 4.