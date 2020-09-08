Global  
 

Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out To Help Out scheme on BBCBreakfast.

He says the Government wants to "strive for normal" and aims tostrike a balance between protecting the economy and suppressing the virus.


Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Dodds surprised no help for those under localised lockdown [Video]

Dodds surprised no help for those under localised lockdown

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is surprised Rishi Sunak did not announce any support for those struggling with employment in areas under localised lockdowns. She added the chancellor needed to concentrate on keeping as many people as possible in work, rather than implementing tax cuts. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Rishi Sunak speaks of ‘difficult trade-offs’ due to Covid crisis [Video]

Rishi Sunak speaks of ‘difficult trade-offs’ due to Covid crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak uses his speech at the Conservative Party virtualconference to stress he cannot protect every job, admitting “the pain ofknowing it only grows with each passing day”. Mr Sunak committed himself to “asingle priority” as Chancellor to “create, support and extend opportunity toas many people as I can”. “We will not let talent wither, or waste, we willhelp all who want it find new opportunity and develop new skills,” he said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Sunak vows to support jobs through Covid crisis [Video]

Sunak vows to support jobs through Covid crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised to "create support and extend opportunity" to people who are struggling with employment throughout the Covid crisis". He added the pain of knowing he could not protect every job and business "grows with each passing day". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Boris Johnson: Labour would have ‘bankrupted the country' [Video]

Boris Johnson: Labour would have ‘bankrupted the country'

Boris Johnson slams Sir Keir Starmer saying Labour “would have bankrupted the country” after being questioned over the Winter Economic Plan set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

BBC Breakfast Breakfast television programme on BBC One and BBC News channels in the United Kingdom

‘We’ve overrun the planet’ - Attenborough

 BBC Breakfast spoke to Sir David Attenborough ahead of his new documentary A Life on Our Planet.
BBC News
Gove: People must now work from home if they can [Video]

Gove: People must now work from home if they can

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said people should now work from home ifthey can, in efforts to “restrain” social mixing as much as possible. “Ifpeople can work from home, they should,” he told BBC Breakfast. “But I stressthat it’s very important that those people whose jobs require them to be in aspecific workplace do so.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Grant Shapps on PM's moonshot attempt: Something which doesn't exist at the moment [Video]

Grant Shapps on PM's moonshot attempt: Something which doesn't exist at the moment

Mandatory credit: BBC Breakfast Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told BBCBreakfast that the technology to carry out the Prime Minister's moonshotattempt for testing doesn't currently exist.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Robert Jenrick on coronavirus: Caution needed in autumn and winter [Video]

Robert Jenrick on coronavirus: Caution needed in autumn and winter

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC Breakfast the UK would need to be“especially cautious” of coronavirus going into the autumn and winter.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Hospitality sector react to new financial measures [Video]

Hospitality sector react to new financial measures

For many businesses and workers in the struggling hospitality sector, the support announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak has come too late, but for others, the new scheme could yet be a lifeline. Report..

Credit: ODN
What is the job support scheme? [Video]

What is the job support scheme?

A job support scheme is at the heart of the Chancellor's new package ofCovid-19 support measures, offering a fresh financial lifeline to workers andbusinesses as they prepare for a tough winter ahead...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Analysis: What is the Job Support Scheme? [Video]

Analysis: What is the Job Support Scheme?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced the Job Support Scheme and other measures, to replace the coronavirus Furlough scheme.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios