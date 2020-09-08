Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is surprised Rishi Sunak did not announce any support for those struggling with employment in areas under localised lockdowns.
She added the chancellor needed to concentrate on keeping as many people as possible in work, rather than implementing tax cuts.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak uses his speech at the Conservative Party virtualconference to stress he cannot protect every job, admitting “the pain ofknowing it only grows with each passing day”. Mr Sunak committed himself to “asingle priority” as Chancellor to “create, support and extend opportunity toas many people as I can”. “We will not let talent wither, or waste, we willhelp all who want it find new opportunity and develop new skills,” he said.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised to "create support and extend opportunity" to people who are struggling with employment throughout the Covid crisis".
He added the pain of knowing he could not protect every job and business "grows with each passing day".
Boris Johnson slams Sir Keir Starmer saying Labour "would have bankrupted the country" after being questioned over the Winter Economic Plan set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said people should now work from home ifthey can, in efforts to “restrain” social mixing as much as possible. “Ifpeople can work from home, they should,” he told BBC Breakfast. “But I stressthat it’s very important that those people whose jobs require them to be in aspecific workplace do so.”
For many businesses and workers in the struggling hospitality sector, the support announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak has come too late, but for others, the new scheme could yet be a lifeline. Report..
A job support scheme is at the heart of the Chancellor's new package ofCovid-19 support measures, offering a fresh financial lifeline to workers andbusinesses as they prepare for a tough winter ahead...
