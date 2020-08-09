Michelle Pfeiffer backs Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman

Warner Bros announces new game 'Gotham Knights' at FanDome



Warner Bros. Games Montreal has announced its new game set within Batman's world, 'Gotham Knights', at DC Comics' FanDome. During the event, the developers brought nearly eight minutes of gameplay footage for fans to watch. The open-world game is set within Gotham City. The gameplay footage in particular sees Batgirl and Robin team up to take on classic Batman villain Freeze. This is just one of several villains encounters that the vigilantes-turned-heroes will happen upon in the game, according to Warner Bros. Games Montreal's description of the game. Both Robin and Batgirl will "use a variety of abilities, weapons, and unique combat moves to neutralize their foes," the description read. Gotham Knights will be released in 2021.

