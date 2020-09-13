Global  
 

Covid: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive, admitted to hospital

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Covid: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive, admitted to hospital

Covid: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive, admitted to hospital

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for Covid-19.

The legendary actor has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.

Chatterjee, 85, played prominent roles in some of the finest Bengali films. Chatterjee, who was unwell, tested Covid positive on Tuesday morning.

Chatterjee is arguably best known for his roles in Satyajit Ray's films. Soumitra Chatterjee was last seen in the film, Sanjhbati in 2019.

Chatterjee is a Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee.


