Covid: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive, admitted to hospital

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Patiala on October 06 where he came down heavily on PM Modi over present condition of India's economy. He said, "Modi government has destroyed small and medium businesses during the lockdown, which are the backbone of India's economy and gives employment to labourers. I had warned about COVID-19 in February but they said I was joking."
CMO rubbishes 'no rape' FSL report in Hathras case. Centre says 20-25 cr people to get Covid vaccine by July 2021. And Kolkata to get first underground metro station after 1995! All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
The All India Progressive Women's Association and Students' Federation of India (SFI), while protesting against the Hathras case, broke police barricading in Kolkata. They demanded justice for the victim, who was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. She succumbed to injuries on September 29. The alleged mishandling of the Hathras gangrape and murder case by the Uttar Pradesh administration has resulted in nationwide uproar.