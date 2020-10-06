Chris Evans blasts Donald Trump over COVID-19 tweet

Chris Evans has lashed out at Donald Trump after the U.S. leader urged Americans to stop taking COVID-19 so seriously.



Related videos from verified sources Trump Back At White House After Being Discharged From Walter Reed



President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center just after 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, hours after the medical team treating him for the coronavirus cautioned that he is "not out of the woods yet." Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:00 Published 5 hours ago Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID



[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:52 Published 7 hours ago Tucson clinic part of trial for Pres. Trump's treatment



A Tucson clinic is part of the clinical trial for Regeneron's monoclonal antibody cocktail, the drug used to treat President Donald Trump after his positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:58 Published 8 hours ago