Chris Evans blasts Donald Trump over COVID-19 tweet
Chris Evans has lashed out at Donald Trump after the U.S. leader urged Americans to stop taking COVID-19 so seriously.
Trump Back At White House After Being Discharged From Walter ReedPresident Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center just after 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, hours after the medical team treating him for the coronavirus cautioned that he is "not out of the woods yet."
Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and..
Tucson clinic part of trial for Pres. Trump's treatmentA Tucson clinic is part of the clinical trial for Regeneron's monoclonal antibody cocktail, the drug used to treat President Donald Trump after his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.