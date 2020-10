'Partey big piece in Arteta's jigsaw' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:56s - Published 4 minutes ago 'Partey big piece in Arteta's jigsaw' Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson and former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker discuss Arsenal's new £45m signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this