Michelle Pfeiffer backs Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman

"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate. We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right?" Kravitz and Bonet were married from 1987 to 1993 and are the parents of actress Zoë Kravitz. "I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work -- it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera," he added.
High Fidelity fans are still reeling from the news that the show has been canceled by Hulu after just one season. And one person that's most definitely disappointed that High Fidelity wasn't renewed for Season 2 is its star, Zoë Kravitz. After sharing a goodbye post on Instagram, Kravitz shared her actual thoughts about the show's cancelation in a reply to actress Tessa Thompson. This content is imported from Instagram.
Warner Bros. Games Montreal has announced its new game set within Batman's world, 'Gotham Knights', at DC Comics' FanDome. During the event, the developers brought nearly eight minutes of gameplay footage for fans to watch. The open-world game is set within Gotham City. The gameplay footage in particular sees Batgirl and Robin team up to take on classic Batman villain Freeze. This is just one of several villains encounters that the vigilantes-turned-heroes will happen upon in the game, according to Warner Bros. Games Montreal's description of the game. Both Robin and Batgirl will "use a variety of abilities, weapons, and unique combat moves to neutralize their foes," the description read. Gotham Knights will be released in 2021.
Wonder Woman 1984 won’t be flying into theaters anytime soon. Warner Bros. has announced that the latest DC superhero flick has been delayed again, this time set to come out in late December. As reported by Variety and Deadline, Wonder Woman 1984 has been moved from its previous release date of October 2 and will now come out on December 25—more than a year after its original release date.
Production on director Matt Reeves's The Batman has been temporarily paused again. Vanity Fair is reporting that actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes just days into production resuming for the highly anticipated Batman film. The film was paused for months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros. would not reveal which individual on set had contracted the virus.