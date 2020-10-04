IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Who will win the match, CM Deepak predicts|Oneindia News

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in the match number 20 of the Indian Premier League 2020.While MI are in good touch and have registered three wins, RR have lost momentum after the early promise.

The defending champions have a settled side and the performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad highlighted the same.

Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been sensational this season.

