Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

6-year-old dies during treatment after alleged rape in Aligarh

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:20s - Published
6-year-old dies during treatment after alleged rape in Aligarh

6-year-old dies during treatment after alleged rape in Aligarh

A 6-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died during treatment after she was allegedly raped in Aligarh.

While speaking to ANI on October 06, Hathras SP, Vineet Jaiswal said, "A minor girl belonging to Jatoyi village of Sadabad area in Hathras was allegedly raped 15-20 days ago by her minor cousin, who is mentally unstable, during her stay in Aligarh.

Victim passed away yesterday (October 05) during treatment and was cremated by her family." "A case has been registered under various sections against girl's minor cousin at Iglas Police Station in Aligarh district.

Accused has been arrested and produced in a Juvenile court by Aligarh Police and they are taking further action in this case," SP added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Aligarh Aligarh City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Uncle allegedly rapes minor niece in UP's Aligarh [Video]

Uncle allegedly rapes minor niece in UP's Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh has not even recovered from Hathras and Bulandshahr gang rape case, and another rape incident took place in Aligarh. A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village under limits of Khair Police Station. According to Aligarh Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel, "The girl is admitted to a hospital and is stable. We have registered an FIR and will nab the accused soon."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published
Hathras gang-rape: 'Aligarh hospital not confirming rape,' says SP Vikrant Vir [Video]

Hathras gang-rape: 'Aligarh hospital not confirming rape,' says SP Vikrant Vir

Speaking on the Hathras gang-rape incident in which the victim succumbed to her injuries, Hathras SP Vikrant Vir on October 01 said as of now, doctors of Aligarh hospital said that they're not confirming rape, and he can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report. He said, "Medical report from Aligarh hospital mentions injuries but doesn't confirm forced sexual intercourse. They're waiting for report of Forensics. As of now, doctors say that they're not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report." "SIT (Special Investigation Team) came to the district yesterday. They had visited the village and met the victim's family. They had even inspected the crime spot. The team is still in the village, meeting the family and carrying out further investigation," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published
Hathras shocker: Top cop says Aligarh hospital report doesn’t confirm rape [Video]

Hathras shocker: Top cop says Aligarh hospital report doesn’t confirm rape

A fortnight after a Dalit girl was brutally gangraped by four men in Hathras and a day after she was cremated; the Hathras Superintendent of Police has said that the medical report provided by the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College does not confirm rape. The medical report from the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College mentions that there were injuries but it does not confirm forced sexual intercourse. They're waiting for a report of the forensics. As of now, doctors say that they're not confirming rape,’ Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said. Before the 19-year-old succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, she was undergoing treatment at Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. She was later cremated in the wee hours of Wednesday amid reports that her parents wanted to wait till morning to complete the last rites. The Yogi Adityanath government has set up an SIT to probe the case and submit the a report within a week’s time. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:24Published

Hathras district Hathras district District of Uttar Pradesh in India

COVID-positive AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar visits Hathras family flouting quarantine rules

 AAP MLA from Kondli Assembly constituency Kuldeep Kumar on September 29 tweeted that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Sunday, Kuldeep Kumar..
DNA

'No one can stop me': Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to visit Hathras again

 The Gandhis will try to meet the family members of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped and killed in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.
DNA
Hathras DM rubbishes negative rumours about his interaction with victim's family [Video]

Hathras DM rubbishes negative rumours about his interaction with victim's family

Hathras District Magistrate PK Laxkar met with Hathras victim's family and denied all negative rumours. He informed that family's apprehension is that the convict must be punished and be hanged to death. "I met with 6 family members of the victim yesterday and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours which are at rife about my interactions with them. Their main point of apprehension is that the convicted must be punished and be hanged to death. I tried to allay their fears and told them that the matter would be tried in a fast track court," said PK Laxkar, District Magistrate, Hathras. "The media is not being allowed to access the site of the incident because the investigation of a crime scene requires privacy. The SIT was there all day today. There is no 'special' reason why the media isn't being allowed," he further added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Hathras case: Rahul Gandhi arrested by police under Sec 188 IPC [Video]

Hathras case: Rahul Gandhi arrested by police under Sec 188 IPC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was roughed up by police on his way to Hathras at Yamuna Expressway, earlier today. He has been arrested by police under Section 188 IPC. Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras, asked police, "I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me." Police said, "We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

UP CM should have decency to call Hathras incident a tragedy: Rahul

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should have the decency to call the alleged..
IndiaTimes

Horrible, shocking, extraordinary: CJI calls Hathras incident, seeks details of witness protection

 The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed the Hathras incident horrible, shocking and extraordinary as it sought an affidavit from the Uttar Pradesh government on..
IndiaTimes
‘State govt targeted Hathras victim’s kin, PM Modi stayed silent’: Rahul Gandhi [Video]

‘State govt targeted Hathras victim’s kin, PM Modi stayed silent’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras case. He said that the entire state government targeted the victim’s family and he had gone to meet them to show them that they are not alone. Rahul Gandhi also said that even when the state govt was going after the victim’s family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed silent and has not spoken a word on the incident. Rahul Gandhi also responded to UP police pushing him saying ‘it’s not a big deal’ and added he will continue to fight for the people. A Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and tortured by upper caste men in the village on 14th September, 2020. She died in a Delhi hospital on 29th September and her body was hurriedly cremated against the wishes of the family. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had met the victim of the family on 3rd October. Other political leaders have also been visiting the victim’s family who continue to seek a judicial probe into the incident. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:52Published

Sadabad, India Sadabad, India Town in Uttar Pradesh, India


Aligarh district Aligarh district District in Uttar Pradesh, India


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hathars case: AAP delegation meets victim's family [Video]

Hathars case: AAP delegation meets victim's family

Sanjay Singh-led delegation of Aam Aadmi Party leaders met the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras on October 05. Sanjay Singh said, "This incident showcases that in Yogi ji's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published
Hundreds clash with police at protest demanding justice for 19-year-old rape victim in India [Video]

Hundreds clash with police at protest demanding justice for 19-year-old rape victim in India

Hundreds clashed with police forces in New Delhi during a protest demanding justice for a 19-year-old who passed away after being the victim of a gang rape.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:11Published
Hathras case: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary meets victim's family [Video]

Hathras case: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary meets victim's family

Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary met family members of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras on October 04. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the Hathras case to Central Bureau..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published