6-year-old dies during treatment after alleged rape in Aligarh

A 6-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died during treatment after she was allegedly raped in Aligarh.

While speaking to ANI on October 06, Hathras SP, Vineet Jaiswal said, "A minor girl belonging to Jatoyi village of Sadabad area in Hathras was allegedly raped 15-20 days ago by her minor cousin, who is mentally unstable, during her stay in Aligarh.

Victim passed away yesterday (October 05) during treatment and was cremated by her family." "A case has been registered under various sections against girl's minor cousin at Iglas Police Station in Aligarh district.

Accused has been arrested and produced in a Juvenile court by Aligarh Police and they are taking further action in this case," SP added.