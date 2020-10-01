6-year-old dies during treatment after alleged rape in Aligarh
A 6-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died during treatment after she was allegedly raped in Aligarh.
While speaking to ANI on October 06, Hathras SP, Vineet Jaiswal said, "A minor girl belonging to Jatoyi village of Sadabad area in Hathras was allegedly raped 15-20 days ago by her minor cousin, who is mentally unstable, during her stay in Aligarh.
Victim passed away yesterday (October 05) during treatment and was cremated by her family." "A case has been registered under various sections against girl's minor cousin at Iglas Police Station in Aligarh district.
Accused has been arrested and produced in a Juvenile court by Aligarh Police and they are taking further action in this case," SP added.
Uttar Pradesh has not even recovered from Hathras and Bulandshahr gang rape case, and another rape incident took place in Aligarh. A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village under limits of Khair Police Station. According to Aligarh Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel, "The girl is admitted to a hospital and is stable. We have registered an FIR and will nab the accused soon."
A fortnight after a Dalit girl was brutally gangraped by four men in Hathras and a day after she was cremated; the Hathras Superintendent of Police has said that the medical report provided by the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College does not confirm rape. The medical report from the Aligarh Muslim University Medical College mentions that there were injuries but it does not confirm forced sexual intercourse. They're waiting for a report of the forensics. As of now, doctors say that they're not confirming rape,’ Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said. Before the 19-year-old succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, she was undergoing treatment at Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. She was later cremated in the wee hours of Wednesday amid reports that her parents wanted to wait till morning to complete the last rites. The Yogi Adityanath government has set up an SIT to probe the case and submit the a report within a week’s time. Watch the full video for all the details.
Hathras District Magistrate PK Laxkar met with Hathras victim's family and denied all negative rumours. He informed that family's apprehension is that the convict must be punished and be hanged to death. "I met with 6 family members of the victim yesterday and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours which are at rife about my interactions with them. Their main point of apprehension is that the convicted must be punished and be hanged to death. I tried to allay their fears and told them that the matter would be tried in a fast track court," said PK Laxkar, District Magistrate, Hathras. "The media is not being allowed to access the site of the incident because the investigation of a crime scene requires privacy. The SIT was there all day today. There is no 'special' reason why the media isn't being allowed," he further added.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was roughed up by police on his way to Hathras at Yamuna Expressway, earlier today. He has been arrested by police under Section 188 IPC. Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras, asked police, "I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me." Police said, "We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras case. He said that the entire state government targeted the victim’s family and he had gone to meet them to show them that they are not alone. Rahul Gandhi also said that even when the state govt was going after the victim’s family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed silent and has not spoken a word on the incident. Rahul Gandhi also responded to UP police pushing him saying ‘it’s not a big deal’ and added he will continue to fight for the people. A Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and tortured by upper caste men in the village on 14th September, 2020. She died in a Delhi hospital on 29th September and her body was hurriedly cremated against the wishes of the family. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had met the victim of the family on 3rd October. Other political leaders have also been visiting the victim’s family who continue to seek a judicial probe into the incident. Watch the full video for all the details.
