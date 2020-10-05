Chancellor denies rumours he is planning a future move to Number 10



Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak insists top priority is jobs not tax rises



Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted his priority is not to change fiscal policies but to "protect as many jobs as possible". However, he added that once the country was through the Covid pandemic, he would look to restore public finances to a "sensible position".



Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the Eat Out To Help Out scheme on BBCBreakfast. He says the Government wants to "strive for normal" and aims tostrike a balance between protecting the economy and suppressing the virus.



Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is surprised Rishi Sunak did not announce any support for those struggling with employment in areas under localised lockdowns. She added the chancellor needed to concentrate on keeping as many people as possible in work, rather than implementing tax cuts.



Chancellor Rishi Sunak uses his speech at the Conservative Party virtualconference to stress he cannot protect every job, admitting "the pain ofknowing it only grows with each passing day". Mr Sunak committed himself to "asingle priority" as Chancellor to "create, support and extend opportunity toas many people as I can". "We will not let talent wither, or waste, we willhelp all who want it find new opportunity and develop new skills," he said.