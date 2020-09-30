Presidential candidate Joe Biden visits Florida
Presidential candidate Joe Biden visited Havana in Florida.
Biden addressed income equality.
PieretteQuinto @thehill Covid is 99% survivable for all age groups except 70+ then 95%, only 1.5% of ER visits & massive testing s… https://t.co/6VZUlokd34 13 hours ago
PieretteQuinto @thehill Covid is over 99% survivable for all age groups except 70+ then 95%, only 1.5% of ER visits & massive test… https://t.co/3yc0RKiuqR 13 hours ago
Luke Laster RT @andrewstorm: Brian Sterling joins new WOOD TV8 digital anchor Luke Laster at the new digital live desk as presidential candidate Joe Bi… 4 days ago
Andrew Storm Brian Sterling joins new WOOD TV8 digital anchor Luke Laster at the new digital live desk as presidential candidate… https://t.co/TPXBB6OTgG 4 days ago
Niall Ardex Ireland US Presidential candidate Joe Biden visits union training hall in Minnesota. https://t.co/YZaIggqMnr 6 days ago
NBC News town hall with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in MiamiDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a swing through South Florida Monday that culminated with an NBC town hall in Miami.
Joe Biden's Busy Day In Miami Involved Courting Haitian-American & Cuban-American VotersCBS4's Karli Barnett reports on the Democratic presidential candidate's visit with Election Day on the horizon.
Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Makes Campaign Stop In MiamiCBS4's Karli Barnett reports on the topics he discussed.