Spookies movie (1986) Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:02s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:02s - Published Spookies movie (1986) Plot synopsis: A sorcerer tries to sacrifice a group of people inside his house with the intention of using their vitality to keep his wife alive. Directors: Genie Joseph, Thomas Doran, Brendan Faulkner Writers: Ann Burgund, Thomas Doran, Frank M. Farel Stars: Felix Ward, Maria Pechukas, Dan Scott 0

