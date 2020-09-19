3 Killed In Queens Rollover Crash
Three people are dead and one person is injured after a car rolled over and caught fire in Queens.
Woman Killed, 2 Men Critical After Small Plane Crash In QueensCBS2's Cory James has learned the pilot is well known in the community.
1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured In Small Plane Crash In QueensThe FDNY said the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators are in the process of figuring out what caused the deadly accident. CBSN New York's Cory James reports
47-Year-Old Queens Man Killed When SUV Jumped Curb, Crashed Into Building In Brooklyn, Police SayPolice continue to investigate what caused an SUV to jump a curb, crashing into a building and killing a pedestrian, in Brooklyn on Friday.