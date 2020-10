Pres. Trump returns to the White House without a mask

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:12s - Published 2 minutes ago

REED MEDICAL CENTER ... FORCOVID-19 TREATMENT.

THEPRESIDENT REMOVED HIS MASKSHORTLY AFTER HE WATCHED'MARINE ONE' DEPART FROM THEWHITE HOUSE.

A SHORT TIMELATER, HE SHARED HIS LATESTVIDEO TO TWITTER, TELLING THEAMERICAN PUBLIC, HE FEELSBETTER.10-26 "AND I LEARNED SO MUCHABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS.

ONETHING'S FOR CERTAIN: DON'T LETIT DOMINATE YOU.

DON'T BEAFRAID OF IT.

WE HAVE THE BESTMEDICAL EQUIPMENT, THE BESTMEDICINES, ALL DEVELOPRECENTLY." THE PRESIDENT SAYSHE'LL BE BACK ON THE CAMPAIGNTRAIL SOON.

HIS DOCTORS SAYHE'LL NEED TO BE CLOSELYMONITORED OVER THE NEXT FEWDAYS.

THE TIMEFRAME ISCRITICAL AND AN PERIOD OSERIOUS CONCERN.A NEW POLL FROM C-N-N NOWFINDS TWO-THIRDS OF AMERICANSBELIEVE PRESIDENT TRUMPHANDLED THE RISK OFCORONAVIRUS INFECTION TOOTHERS AROUND HIMIRRESPONSIBLY.

THE POLL CAMEDAYS AFTER THE PRESIDENT FOUNDOUT HE TESTED POSITIVE.

ONLY12 PERCENT OF PEOPLE SAY THEYTRUST WHAT THEY HEARD ABOUTTHE PRESIDENT'S HEALTH FROTHE WHITE HO