EMBRYO Movie

Kevin and his girlfriend Evelyn are camping in the woods when she is abducted and impregnated by otherworldly beings.

As the entity inside her begins to grow at a rapid rate, Evelyn’s cravings can only be satiated by the taste of human flesh.

When she brutally attacks a doctor, they go on the run to the big city where they can find help to remove the embryo that’s slowly taking over Evelyn’s body.

Director: Patricio Valladares Writers: Barry Keating, Patricio Valladares Stars: Romina Perazzo, Domingo Guzmán, Carolina Escobar Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi