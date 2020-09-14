Global  
 

Alec Baldwin defends portraying Trump on Saturday Night Live following backlash

Alec Baldwin defends portraying Trump on Saturday Night Live following backlash

Alec Baldwin defends portraying Trump on Saturday Night Live following backlash

Alec Baldwin has defended playing Donald Trump during the season premiere of Saturday Night Live while the U.S. president battled coronavirus in hospital.


Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Seeks to Project Strength, But His Actual Condition Remains in Question [Video]

Trump Seeks to Project Strength, But His Actual Condition Remains in Question

President Donald Trump ordered a drive-by for supporters that had gathered outside of Walter Reed Medical Centre on Sunday.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Vaunted White House virus testing couldn't protect Trump

 His press secretary once described President Donald Trump as the "most tested man in America" when it came to Covid-19. And variations on that message were the..
The prosecutor vs. the 'king of sound bites.' Why the Harris-Pence debate is no ordinary VP faceoff

 Even before Trump's hospitalization from COVID-19, there were many reasons why the vice presidential debate could draw more viewers than usual.
Pompeo seeks to shore up support among Asian allies [Video]

Pompeo seeks to shore up support among Asian allies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday visited Tokyo to meet with some of Washington's closest allies in Asia, Japan, Australia and India, to shore up support against what the United States says is China's dangerous and growing regional influence. Gloria Tso reports.

Alec Baldwin American actor, writer, producer, and comedian

Alec Baldwin defends portraying Donald Trump on 'SNL' while president is hospitalized

 Alec Baldwin says he wouldn't have reprised his role as President Donald Trump on "SNL" while Trump was hospitalized if he was "truly, gravely ill."
Alec Baldwin offers support to Ellen DeGeneres as she fights toxic talk show drama [Video]

Alec Baldwin offers support to Ellen DeGeneres as she fights toxic talk show drama

Alec Baldwin has joined the ranks of the celebrities supporting Ellen DeGeneres as she attempts to bounce back from a potentially career-destroying expose about working conditions on her talk show.

Alec Baldwin proud of wife Hilaria for standing up to parenting critics [Video]

Alec Baldwin proud of wife Hilaria for standing up to parenting critics

Alec Baldwin is proud of his wife Hilaria for standing up to haters on social media after she was criticised for sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding their newborn son.

Alec Baldwin defends Trump satire on 'SNL' while president hospitalized

Alec Baldwin defended his impersonation of Donald Trump on television's "Saturday Night Live" sketch...
WATCH: SNL Features Alec Baldwin as Trump Debating Jim Carrey as Biden in Cold Open — And Maya Rudolph as Kamala

Saturday Night Live is back, and in the first episode of the new season, the renowned sketch comedy...
Alec Baldwin Defends 'Saturday Night Live' Trump Jokes

“Saturday Night Live” marked it’s return to TV with a live studio audience by pulling in 7.77...
Alec Baldwin defends portraying Trump on SNL amid covid diagnosis [Video]

Alec Baldwin defends portraying Trump on SNL amid covid diagnosis

Alec Baldwin defended impersonating President Trump on "Saturday Night Live," following criticism over him mocking the commander-in-chief amid his coronavirus battle.

Alec Baldwin Addresses Backlash Over Trump Portrayal On 'SNL' Premiere [Video]

Alec Baldwin Addresses Backlash Over Trump Portrayal On 'SNL' Premiere

Alec Baldwin addresses the online backlash he faced after portraying U.S. President Donald Trump on the "Saturday Night Live" season 46 premiere. The actor was criticized for making fun of Trump's..

'SNL' Recap: Chris Rock Criticizes Trump Administration, Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin Go Head to Head | THR News [Video]

'SNL' Recap: Chris Rock Criticizes Trump Administration, Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin Go Head to Head | THR News

Chris Rock hosted the 46th season premiere of NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' on Oct 3, which was performed in front of a live but limited studio audience.

