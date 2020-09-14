Alec Baldwin has defended playing Donald Trump during the season premiere of Saturday Night Live while the U.S. president battled coronavirus in hospital.

Alec Baldwin defends portraying Trump on Saturday Night Live following backlash

Alec Baldwin proud of wife Hilaria for standing up to parenting critics Alec Baldwin is proud of his wife Hilaria for standing up to haters on social media after she was criticised for sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding their newborn son.

Alec Baldwin offers support to Ellen DeGeneres as she fights toxic talk show drama Alec Baldwin has joined the ranks of the celebrities supporting Ellen DeGeneres as she attempts to bounce back from a potentially career-destroying expose about working conditions on her talk show.

Alec Baldwin says he wouldn't have reprised his role as President Donald Trump on "SNL" while Trump was hospitalized if he was "truly, gravely ill."

Pompeo seeks to shore up support among Asian allies U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday visited Tokyo to meet with some of Washington's closest allies in Asia, Japan, Australia and India, to shore up support against what the United States says is China's dangerous and growing regional influence. Gloria Tso reports.

Even before Trump's hospitalization from COVID-19, there were many reasons why the vice presidential debate could draw more viewers than usual.

His press secretary once described President Donald Trump as the "most tested man in America" when it came to Covid-19. And variations on that message were the..

Trump Seeks to Project Strength, But His Actual Condition Remains in Question President Donald Trump ordered a drive-by for supporters that had gathered outside of Walter Reed Medical Centre on Sunday.

45th president of the United States

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

“Saturday Night Live” marked it’s return to TV with a live studio audience by pulling in 7.77...

Saturday Night Live is back, and in the first episode of the new season, the renowned sketch comedy...

Alec Baldwin defended his impersonation of Donald Trump on television's "Saturday Night Live" sketch...