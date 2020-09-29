Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan accuses Armenian forces of shelling the towns of Tartar, Barda and Beylagan

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:42Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling

Each side has accused the other of targeting civilian areas, as the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh escalates.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Exclusive footage shows bomb damage in border towns as violence continues [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Exclusive footage shows bomb damage in border towns as violence continues

Residents in towns along the Azeri-Armenian border are living with the real threat of bombardments as homes and businesses are destroyed by shelling.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:31Published

In pictures: Fighting rages in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

 Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed enclave has escalated in recent days.
BBC News

Armenia, Azerbaijan fight for 4th day over separatist region

 YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight..
WorldNews

Hundreds dead as Armenia, Azerbaijan fight intensifies

 Armenia and Azerbaijani forces kept fighting Monday over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh after hostilities broke out the day before, with both..
WorldNews

Nagorno-Karabakh fighting: Displaced families shelter in schools [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh fighting: Displaced families shelter in schools

As fighting escalates over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, Al Jazeera met some of the thousands displaced by the violence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published
Azeri president: Armenia must quit Karabakh [Video]

Azeri president: Armenia must quit Karabakh

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday (September 30) that peace can only be achieved if Armenian forces leave the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane [Video]

Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane

YEREVAN, ARMENIA — The Turkish government has denied claims by the Armenian defense ministry that one of its F-16s shot down an Armenian warplane, Reuters reports, citing Turkey's communications..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:08Published