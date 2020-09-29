|
|
|
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan accuses Armenian forces of shelling the towns of Tartar, Barda and Beylagan
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan accuses Armenian forces of shelling the towns of Tartar, Barda and Beylagan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan accuses Armenian forces of shelling the towns of Tartar, Barda and Beylagan
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Azeri president: Armenia must quit Karabakh
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday (September 30) that peace can only be achieved if Armenian forces leave the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
|
Turkey Denies Shooting Down Armenian Su-25 Warplane
YEREVAN, ARMENIA — The Turkish government has denied claims by the Armenian defense ministry that one of its F-16s shot down an Armenian warplane, Reuters reports, citing Turkey's communications..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:08Published
|