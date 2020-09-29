Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan accuses Armenian forces of shelling the towns of Tartar, Barda and Beylagan

Armenia and Azerbaijani forces kept fighting Monday over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh after hostilities broke out the day before, with both..

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight..

Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed enclave has escalated in recent days.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Exclusive footage shows bomb damage in border towns as violence continues Residents in towns along the Azeri-Armenian border are living with the real threat of bombardments as homes and businesses are destroyed by shelling.View on euronews

Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling Each side has accused the other of targeting civilian areas, as the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh escalates.

Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus