The Clothesline Project brings awareness to sexual, domestic violence Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:50s - Published 4 minutes ago The Clothesline Project brings awareness to sexual, domestic violence 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WOMENS HEALTHDOT GOV SAYS ONEIN THREE WOMENEXPERIENCED SOMEKIND OF SEXUALVIOLENCE.BUT NOW A NEWEFFORT AT U-N-O ISMAKING SURE THEIRVOICES AND STORIESWILL BE HEARD.3 NEWS NOWREPORTER DANIELLEDAVIS JOINS US WITHTHE DETAILS.DANI...JENNIFER IT'SCALLED THECLOTHESLINEPROJECT.AND THE WOMENBEHIND THEMESSAGES GET REALAND TELL THEIRTRUTH ABOUTABUSE.FROM STORIES OF "IDIDN'T KNOW IT WASRAPE" TO THEAMOUNT OF TIMESTHEY WERE RAPED ...WOMEN ON THECAMPUS OF U-N-OARE STANDING UPAND USING CREATIVET-SHIRTS TO BRINGAWARENESS TO THEPROBLEM.THE CLOTHESLINEPROJECT LET'S THEMSHARE THEIREXPERIENCESVISUALLY ONDOMESTIC VIOLENCEAND SEXUALASSAULT.THEY CAN DECORATETHE SHIRTSTHEMSELVES ORHAVE THEORGANIZERS DO ITFOR THEM.THE VISUAL DISPLAYOF T-SHIRTS WILL BEDISPLAYED ALLMONTH AT THECAMPUS LIBRARYAND ONLINE."IT HELPS SURVIVORSTAKE BACK THEIRNARRATIVE AND LETTHEIR VOICES BE HEARD.OFTEN SOMETHINGTHAT IS SHOVED IN THEBACK OF YOUR BRAINTHAT YOU DON'T WANTTO THINK ABOUT ANDTHIS IS FORCING PEOPLEREMIND THEM THATTHIS IS SOMETHINGTHAT IS HAPPENINGHERE IN OMAHA ANDWITHIN THEIR OWNCOMMUNITY."THE PROGRAM IS INIT'S FIFTH YEAR.AND THEY IT'S NOTJUST LOCKER ROOMTALK THEY WRITE...IT'S A CULTURE OFRAPE AND ONEWHERE MEN THINKCONSENT IS NOTNEEDED AND THEYNEED TO BE HELDACCOUNTABLE FORTHEIR ACTIONS.WOMEN'S HEALTHDOT GOV SAYS ONCOLLEGECAMPUSES, ONE INEVERY FIVE WOMENEXPERIENCE SEXUALASSAULT.STUDIES SHOWSTUDENTS ARE ATTHE HIGHEST RISKOF SEXUAL ASSAULTIN THE FIRST FEWMONTHS OF THEIRFIRST AND SECONDSEMESTERS INCOLLEGE.IF YOU HAVE BEENASSAULTED...THE CAMPUS HASCOUNSELORS YOUCAN TALK TO OR YOUCAN REACH OUT TOONE OF THE MANYNATIONALORGANIZATIONS FORHELP.WE WILL HAVE THATINFORMATIONPOSTED ON OURWEBSITE.IN THE NEWSROOM,,,DANIELLE DAVIS...3 NEWS NOW, THISMORNING.





