Harshvardhan Rane tests positive for coronavirus, Kajal Aggarwal to get married on Oct 30

Another controversy spikes around Bigg Boss house, ex-contestant, Mahira Sharma claims Pavitra Punia was three-timing while she was dating Paras Chhabra.

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal shares the good news with her fans, reveals she'll be tying the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on 30th October in a private ceremony