EAM Jaishankar attends Quad ministerial meeting in Tokyo
External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India Dr S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Quad group countries-Japan, the United States, Australia and India in Japan's Tokyo on October 6.
S Jaishankar said, "Called on Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga along with other Quad Foreign Ministers.
Spoke about the bilateral and global dimensions of our special partnership." "It's a matter of satisfaction that Indo-Pacific concept has gained increasingly wider acceptance.Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative that we tabled at East Asia Summit last yr is development with considerable promise in that context," EAM added.
India, the US, Japan, and Australia, collectively form the Quadrilateral group.
US Secretary Mike Pompeo, EAM Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne arrived in Tokyo to attend the Quadrilateral foreign ministers meeting.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended launch event of India-Japan report by FICCI via video-conferencing on September 18. He said, "India has a vision for Indo-Pacific, as indeed does Japan. Both of us, in many ways, have tried to shape the Indo-Pacific narrative. Today, the seamlessness of what happens in the Pacific and Indian Ocean regions underlines the importance and relevance of Indo-Pacific." He Further said, "Japan is the only country with which we have an annual summit as well as 2+2 dialogue, and that tells how much more in sync we have become in terms of how we look at the world and define our interests." "India and Japan have seen a very visible increase in economic cooperation. FDI inflows from Japan have gone up. The number of Japanese companies in India has gone up. ODA disbursements and projects which Japan is doing through that have scaled up," EAM further added.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava stated that India and China are in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation. "India-China are in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation, this was the consensus when defence ministers met. EAM will meet Chinese Foreign Minister shortly where he'll discuss it. India is committed to resolving border situation via peaceful negotiations," said Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of MEA. Armies of India and China today held interactions at Brigade Commander-level and Commanding Officer level in Eastern Ladakh. Interactions are aimed at keeping the communication lines open between the two sides, according to Indian Army sources. Meanwhile, According to sources, Indian Army has occupied heights overlooking the Chinese Army positions at Finger 4 along the Pangong Tso. These operations were carried out along with the preemptive actions to occupy heights near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso around August end.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday visited Tokyo to meet with some of Washington's closest allies in Asia, Japan, Australia and India, to shore up support against what the United States says is China's dangerous and growing regional influence. Gloria Tso reports.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), talked about agenda of QUAD or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "The agenda will broadly focus on post COVID-19 international order as well as a need for coordinating responses to the challenges of the pandemic. They are expected to collectively reaffirm the importance of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.""EAM S Jaishankar will visit Japan from 6-7 October 2020. The second meeting of the India-Australia-Japan-US ministerial will be held on October 6 during this visit. In this meeting, foreign ministers of respective countries will be participating," Anurag Srivastava added. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal strategic forum between the United States, Japan, Australia and India.
Japan's Yoshihide Suga was voted prime minister by parliament on Wednesday to become the country's first new leader in nearly eight years, appointing a new cabinet that kept about half of the familiar faces from predecessor Shinzo Abe's lineup. Emer McCarthy reports.
