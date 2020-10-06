Website The White House Gift Shop Selling a ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ Commemorative Coin
Privately owned site The White House Gift Shop is already selling a “Trump Defeats COVID” commemorative coin.
Trump’s Maskless MasqueradeA still-contagious President Donald Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed hospital and immediately took off his protective face covering.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for COVID-19On Monday, Kayleigh McEnany made the announcement on Twitter.