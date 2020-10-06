Website The White House Gift Shop Selling a ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ Commemorative Coin

Global  
 

Privately owned site The White House Gift Shop is already selling a “Trump Defeats COVID” commemorative coin.


'Trump defeats COVID' commemorative coins are going on sale for $100 at the 'White House Gift Shop.' No, the president is not behind it.

"The White House Gift Shop" is actually a private, for-profit company that severed its ties to the US...
You can buy a $100 coin commemorating President Trump surviving COVID-19 are available for preorder on the White House Gift Shop website.

A still-contagious President Donald Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed hospital and immediately took off his protective face covering.

On Monday, Kayleigh McEnany made the announcement on Twitter.

