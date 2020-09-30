Global  
 

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Coronavirus Money
Coronavirus relief funding for schools

Be recovered.

This morning....schoo ls in alabama have a little over three months to spend more than 170- million dollars from their coronavirus relief fund or that money will go back to the federal government.

Waay 31's ashley carter joins us live now with a look at how much schools have spent so far.

According to the most recent state budget information, schools have only spent about 26 of the 170-million dollars.

The acting superintendent for athens city schools told us her district won't have any issues spending the money they were given before the december 30th deadline.

Acting athens city schools superintedent beth patton told us her district was given more than a million dollars in coronavirus relief funding.

She said while it sounds like a lot, they are going through it fairly quickly the district has used most of their money to purchase remote devices, nursing supplies such as gloves and masks, and money to imrpove isolation areas in schools.

"because, you know, we don't know how long this will continue and to be able -- the devices will help, but of course, to be able to continue to buy the gloves and the masks and the cleaning supplies, and all of those things, that's just a tremendous amount of money" patton said they would be impacted tremendously if they were to lose the money she isn't sure how so much money is still left to spend in her district, but knows other districts did get significantly more money than they did.

Live in madison county ashley




