Led Zeppelin's six-year 'Stairway To Heaven' copyright lawsuit with the estate of late Spirit guitarist Randy California is officially over after the US Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

Led Zeppelin's six-year legal battle over 'Stairway To Heaven' is finally over

Echoingwalls Music Led Zeppelin win six-year legal battle over 'Stairway To Heaven' - The US Supreme Court refused to take up the copy… https://t.co/QyEycX3CdS 4 hours ago

Galih Sebastian Led Zeppelin win six-year legal battle over 'Stairway To Heaven' The US Supreme Court refused to take up the copyri… https://t.co/cDRLf4IY8B 12 minutes ago