Starmer: Government needs test and trace locally

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government reconsider its Covid test and trace system, explaining it would be much more effective if done locally.

He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson owed the country a "frank acknowledgement" that the testing system is not working, and the number of cases are on the rise.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Boris Johnson delivers key note speech at CPC

Boris Johnson delivers key note speech at CPC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his key note address at the Conservative Party Conference. Johnson laid out a positive vision the country after Covid.

Highlights of Boris Johnson's Conservative Party conference speech

Highlights of Boris Johnson's Conservative Party conference speech

Boris Johnson used his Conservative Party conference speech to comment on allmajor issues facing the UK, saying the Government was working "night and dayto repel this virus".

PM leaves Downing St for Tory conference

PM leaves Downing St for Tory conference

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of his speech at the Conservative Party Conference.

Johnson urges MPs to 'back the rule of six'

Johnson urges MPs to 'back the rule of six'

Boris Johnson has urged MPs to back "rule of six" measures aimed at curbingthe spread of coronavirus ahead of a Commons vote. The Prime Minister'sofficial spokesman said the ban on more than six people mixing was a "sensibleand helpful" measure.

Ashworth presses Hancock on Covid testing glitch numbers

Ashworth presses Hancock on Covid testing glitch numbers

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was unable to give the number of contacts that had been traced and are now isolating after a technical glitch saw nearly 16,000 cases unreported over seven days. Asked by Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth in the Commons, he said contacts were still being traced but the information was not yet available.

Hancock: Cancer treatment returning to pre-Covid levels

Hancock: Cancer treatment returning to pre-Covid levels

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says NHS cancer referrals and treatment are being restored to pre-Covid levels, with urgent two-week GP referrals are back to 80% of former levels. He added private hospitals would remain "as free as feasibly possible" of Covid and continue to deliver cancer services throughout the pandemic.

