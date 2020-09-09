Starmer: Government needs test and trace locally

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his key note address at the Conservative Party Conference. Johnson laid out a positive vision the country after Covid. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of his speech at the Conservative Party Conference. Report by Alibhaiz.
Boris Johnson has urged MPs to back "rule of six" measures aimed at curbingthe spread of coronavirus ahead of a Commons vote. The Prime Minister'sofficial spokesman said the ban on more than six people mixing was a "sensibleand helpful" measure.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was unable to give the number of contacts that had been traced and are now isolating after a technical glitch saw nearly 16,000 cases unreported over seven days.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock was unable to give the number of contacts that had been traced and are now isolating after a technical glitch saw nearly 16,000 cases unreported over seven days.

Asked by Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth in the Commons, he said contacts were still being traced but the information was not yet available. Report by Alibhaiz.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says NHS cancer referrals and treatment are being restored to pre-Covid levels, with urgent two-week GP referrals are back to 80% of former levels.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says NHS cancer referrals and treatment are being restored to pre-Covid levels, with urgent two-week GP referrals are back to 80% of former levels.

He added private hospitals would remain "as free as feasibly possible" of Covid and continue to deliver cancer services throughout the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz.