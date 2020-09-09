Starmer: Government needs test and trace locally

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has demanded the government reconsider its Covid test and trace system, explaining it would be much more effective if done locally.

He added Prime Minister Boris Johnson owed the country a "frank acknowledgement" that the testing system is not working, and the number of cases are on the rise.

Report by Alibhaiz.

