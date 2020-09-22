Rhea Chakraborty, Showik get another 14 days judicial custody Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:10s - Published 1 minute ago Rhea Chakraborty, Showik get another 14 days judicial custody A Mumbai Special Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik till October 20 in a drug related case that came up while investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said here. #RheaChakraborty #ShowikChakraborty 0

