Rhea Chakraborty, Showik get another 14 days judicial custody

Duration: 01:10s
Rhea Chakraborty, Showik get another 14 days judicial custody

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik get another 14 days judicial custody

A Mumbai Special Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik till October 20 in a drug related case that came up while investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said here.

