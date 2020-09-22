Rhea Chakraborty, Showik get another 14 days judicial custody
A Mumbai Special Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik till October 20 in a drug related case that came up while investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said here.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned top Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Actress Rhea..