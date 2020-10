Nicola Sturgeon: 'We are not proposing another lockdown at this stage, not even on a temporary basis'. Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 01:21s - Published 2 minutes ago Nicola Sturgeon: 'We are not proposing another lockdown at this stage, not even on a temporary basis'. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish people at a coronavirus briefing that another lockdown in Scotland would not be proposed as the one back in March and travel restrictions would also not be imposed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this