PM promising to forge a new Britain

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 26:56s - Published
PM promising to forge a new Britain

PM promising to forge a new Britain

PM Boris Johnson has told the Conservative party conference he wants to rebuild the country in a virtual speech to delegates.


Boris Johnson promises 'new Jerusalem' as UK recovers from coronavirus pandemic

Boris Johnson insisted there was no alternative to the coronavirus restrictions he has been forced to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Nvidia unveils $59 Nvidia Jetson Nano 2GB mini AI board, machine learning that slashes vid-chat data by 90%, and new super for Britain


The Register - Published

More than 100,000 households without an energy supplier after Tonik goes bust

Around 130,000 households across Britain will need a new energy supplier after Tonik Energy failed on...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


