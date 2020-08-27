How the hispanic vote could sway the 2020 election
Election night is now less than a month away.
The race for president and other offices here in Nevada may come down to getting the Hispanic vote.
🇺🇸DragonD3💗🇺🇸 RT @cyndim19: @JoeBiden To Joe's handlers posting this tweet, I'd love to see the Craigslist ad and how much you payed for this. Must've be… 1 week ago
Cynthia M. Brennan @JoeBiden To Joe's handlers posting this tweet, I'd love to see the Craigslist ad and how much you payed for this.… https://t.co/nmiugZGHOo 1 week ago
Latino voters share key issues for 2020 election, but different experiences, preferred candidatesThe "Latino vote" is a significant one in the country and Northeast Ohio, and while they generally place importance on the same issues, the varied experiences and politics among this group means they..
The Hispanic Vote of Southwest Florida empowering Latino votersThe nonpartisan political action committee is focused on educating and engaging the local Latino community to go out and vote.
Latino voters set to make up largest non-white voting block in 2020Latino voters set to make up largest non-white voting block in 2020