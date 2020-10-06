A Parole Officer has tested positive for COVID-19 TWICE Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published 6 minutes ago A Parole Officer has tested positive for COVID-19 TWICE A woman in Oklahoma has tested positive for COVID-19 twice and had to be hospitalized for eight days during the SECOND infection. Tisha Davis, a 41-year-old Probation and Parole Officer, first contracted the virus in April and tested positive for a second time last week. Davis, a married mom of four, said her first infection was "very mild" but the second time she was "scared to death" as she struggled to breathe for over 10 days. On September 21 she could barely take a breath so her husband drove her to the ER. Davis, of Locust Grove, OK said: "I got sent home, they told me to go and rest, they didn't give me any medication. "I don't think they could believe it, it's so rare for anyone to catch it twice. "They were saying: "But you've already had COVID.' "I didn't want to believe it either, but I was so sick, I knew I was in trouble." Two days later Davis was still fighting to breathe so her husband rushed her back to the ER. "They tested me and it came back positive. "My chest was so painful, COVID feels like there's 40 pound weight pressing on your lungs," she said. "I could barely take five steps down the hall." Davis was admitted to the Hillcrest Hospital in Pryor on September 23 where she remained for eight days. "I'd caught phenomena in both lungs, so they put me on oxygen, and they gave me Remdesivir which is an antiviral drug, that kind of got me through," she said. "I was very scared, and it's really hard because you can't see your family." On September 30 Davis was released from hospital and is now recovering at home. She is speaking out to warn others to remain vigilant, even if they have already contracted the virus once. "People have to take this seriously, there's so much that we still don't understand about this virus. So wear a mask and do everything you can to stay safe," she said. "I work in law enforcement so we get tested regularly, I had several negative tests results come back between catching it in April and catching it in September. "The first time I caught it I was barely sick, I just had a strange headache and some symptoms that felt like allergies. "I only went to get tested because I had breast cancer the year before, so I'm immunocompromised. "The doctor didn't think I had COVID because I had no respiratory symptoms. "He ran a test just to be on the safe side, but it came back positive. "I took that test on a Thursday but by the time the results came back on Saturday I didn't have symptoms anymore. "The second time was totally different. I knew it was serious. I was so sick, I'm a healthy person, I'm a cop so we have to do a lot of physical activity, but I could barely walk a few steps. "I don't know what happened, did I catch a different strain or did I catch the same strain but it was only the second time that it went to my lungs? "It's so strange, I have an identical twin sister and she hasn't even had it once, now I've had it twice." Davis plans to work with a doctor to find out why she's one of the few people to test positive twice. 0

