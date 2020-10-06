Backlash after Trump removes mask at White House

[NFA] Medical experts and elected officials battling an unrelenting coronavirus pandemic were stunned to hear the president tell the public, "don't be afraid," of the disease.

President Trump returned to the White House on Monday, releasing a video that urged people to "get out there" and not "be afraid" of the coronavirus.

Trump, still infectious, back at White House; Biden aims to expand map as Trump recovers

"He said, 'Don't let COVID control your life.' Tell that to the 205,000 families that lost somebody," said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Officials are investigating whether the fundraiser violated state guidelines by exceeding capacity and providing a buffet meal.

The president's attitude alarmed many infectious disease experts, with one saying he is spreading an "unconscionable message."

President Trump returned from his Pennsylvania trip to the news of an article in The Atlantic, which suggests that he called fallen soldiers and late Senator..

"I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of," Kloots said in response to Trump's tweet.

President Donald Trump checked out of hospital Monday after four days of emergency treatment for COVID-19.

US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital on Monday (October 5) following his COVID-19 treatment.

