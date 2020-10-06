|
|
|
Backlash after Trump removes mask at White House
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:50s - Published
Backlash after Trump removes mask at White House
[NFA] Medical experts and elected officials battling an unrelenting coronavirus pandemic were stunned to hear the president tell the public, "don't be afraid," of the disease.
This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AP Top Stories October 6 A
Here's the latest for Tuesday, October 6th: Trump, still infectious, back at White House; Biden aims to expand map as Trump recovers; Paris on maximum virus..
USATODAY.com
|
Related news from verified sources
|
US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital on Monday (October 5) following his COVID-19...
Zee News - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy •News24 •Just Jared •Mediaite •Japan Today •CBS News •Wales Online
|
President Donald Trump checked out of hospital Monday after four days of emergency treatment for...
News24 - Published
Also reported by •Just Jared
|
United States President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House today after leaving...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
President Trump may be downplaying his health
This morning, President Trump is back at the White House after spending 3 days in the hospital. He is returning to a White House that has been shaken by a growing number of COVID-19 cases.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:57Published
|
President Trump returns to the White House
The president is back at the White House this morning although he is still considered to be contagious with COVID-19. But its how he arrived last night that is still creating a buzz online.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:36Published
|
Trump’s Maskless Masquerade
A still-contagious President Donald Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed hospital and immediately took off his protective face covering.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:38Published
|