Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Backlash after Trump removes mask at White House

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Backlash after Trump removes mask at White House

Backlash after Trump removes mask at White House

[NFA] Medical experts and elected officials battling an unrelenting coronavirus pandemic were stunned to hear the president tell the public, "don't be afraid," of the disease.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Nick Cordero's widow slams Trump's "Don't be afraid of Covid" tweet

 "I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of," Kloots said in response to Trump's tweet.
CBS News

Trump upset over Atlantic article that suggests he disrespected troops, John McCain

 President Trump returned from his Pennsylvania trip to the news of an article in The Atlantic, which suggests that he called fallen soldiers and late Senator..
CBS News

Live updates: Trump continues to downplay virus after returning to White House

 The president's attitude alarmed many infectious disease experts, with one saying he is spreading an "unconscionable message."
CBS News

NJ Gov. Murphy announces investigation into Trump's Bedminster event for COVID violations

 Officials are investigating whether the fundraiser violated state guidelines by exceeding capacity and providing a buffet meal.
 
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump COVID-19 live updates: Trump returns to White House; anticipation builds for Harris-Pence debate

 "He said, 'Don't let COVID control your life.' Tell that to the 205,000 families that lost somebody," said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories October 6 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday, October 6th: Trump, still infectious, back at White House; Biden aims to expand map as Trump recovers; Paris on maximum virus..
USATODAY.com

President Trump removes mask, releases videos in return to White House from Walter Reed

 President Trump returned to the White House on Monday, releasing a video that urged people to "get out there" and not "be afraid" of the coronavirus. He also..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Netizens slam US President Donald Trump for removing mask after reaching White House

US President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital on Monday (October 5) following his COVID-19...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNews24Just JaredMediaiteJapan TodayCBS NewsWales Online


News24.com | Trump leaves hospital for White House - removes mask immediately

President Donald Trump checked out of hospital Monday after four days of emergency treatment for...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump, still infectious, back at White House - without mask

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump, still infectious, back at White House - without mask United States President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House today after leaving...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

globalfirstnews

@globalfirstnews People Convinced Trump Has Trouble Breathing After Hospital Release: President Donald Trump also garners further ba… https://t.co/9u9QehlqDD 5 hours ago

SabDigitalWitch

Sabrina Viot 🔮💞 Pendley continues to head the agency even though the Trump administration withdrew his official nomination this sum… https://t.co/UZIrdROfKK 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump may be downplaying his health [Video]

President Trump may be downplaying his health

This morning, President Trump is back at the White House after spending 3 days in the hospital. He is returning to a White House that has been shaken by a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:57Published
President Trump returns to the White House [Video]

President Trump returns to the White House

The president is back at the White House this morning although he is still considered to be contagious with COVID-19. But its how he arrived last night that is still creating a buzz online.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:36Published
Trump’s Maskless Masquerade [Video]

Trump’s Maskless Masquerade

A still-contagious President Donald Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed hospital and immediately took off his protective face covering.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:38Published