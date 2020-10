Friday marks the deadline to register to vote online Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:26s - Published 2 minutes ago Friday marks the deadline to register to vote online This upcoming Friday, October 9, is the deadline to register to vote online ahead of Election Day on November 3. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PRESIDENTIALELECTION... AND TIMEIS RUNNING OUT TOREGISTER ONLINE TOVOTE.THIS FRIDAY...OCTOBER 9... IS THEDEADLINE FORONLINE VOTERREGISTRATION FORTHE GENERALELECTION.AFTER FRIDAY...VOTERS CAN ONLYREGISTER AT EARLYVOTING OR ONELECTION DAY.IF YOU ARE HOPINGTO AVOID IN-PERSONVOTING THIS YEAR...MAKE SURE TOREQUEST YOURABSENTEE BALLOTBY OCTOBER 23.TO REGISTER... ORCHECK YOURSTATUS... GO TO





