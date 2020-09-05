Denver7 Everyday Hero restoring homes and hope for low income families Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:04s - Published 9 minutes ago Denver7 Everyday Hero restoring homes and hope for low income families For Paul Camp, giving back is the way he shows his gratitude for all the blessings in his life. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Scot Tanner Buchholz RT @DenverChannel: This week's Denver7 Everyday Hero, Paul Camp, says giving back is the way he shows his gratitude for all the blessings i… 3 minutes ago Denver7 News This week's Denver7 Everyday Hero, Paul Camp, says giving back is the way he shows his gratitude for all the blessi… https://t.co/8EmgEENWrn 11 minutes ago