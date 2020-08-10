Global  
 

Star Trek's George Takei takes on #ProudBoys

Twitter users are flooding the #ProudBoys hashtag on social media with images of LGBTQI+ pride, displacing posts made by neo-Nazis and white supremacists using the tag.


Twitter users take over Proud Boys hashtag with LGBTQ content

 "We're proud of all of the gay folks who have stepped up to reclaim our pride in this campaign," Actor George Takei tweeted about the hashtag takeover.
Etsy removes Proud Boy merchandise

 Members of the far-right Proud Boys group at a demonstration at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon September 2020.
Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter

During last week's debate, President Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right, notoriously violent organisation, to "stand back and stand by" regarding Antifa.

Gay men takeover #ProudBoys on Twitter after Trump mentions far-right group the Proud Boys

 Gay men are reclaiming #ProudBoys on Twitter after Trump encouraged the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" at the first presidential debate.
 
Hi-tech St. Pete mural makes voting fun with interactive art and focus on LGBTQ issues

Hi-tech St. Pete mural makes voting fun with interactive art and focus on LGBTQ issues

New hi-tech mural in St. Pete is making voting fun with interactive art and a focus on LGBTQ issues in the upcoming election.

Proud Boys: Far-right group becomes LGBT trend online

 Users have been posting pictures of gay pride on social media to drown out offensive online content.
Chicago's LGBTQ neighborhood 'Boystown' changes its nickname after petition alleges exclusion

 Activist Devyln Camp wrote in a petition that 'Boystown' street signs were a reminder that the LGBTQ neighborhood in Chicago was "for the boys."
New book claims royal brothers began to drift apart years before Meghan arrived

New book claims royal brothers began to drift apart years before Meghan arrived

A serious rift developed between William and Harry when the younger brother was pictured in a Nazi costume, according to a new book. The siblings went to Maud's Cotswold Costumes in January 2005 and chose an animal outfit for William and, for Harry, a khaki-coloured uniform, in which the young duke was photographed while displaying an armband with a swastika. The response to the incident prompted Harry to reconsider his older brother's involvement and the differing treatments of the pair, noted royal biographer Robert Lacey claims in Battle of Brothers, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail.

TikTok user has idea for a 'Gen Z tattoo,' then teens find out it looks like a Nazi symbol

 Jordan Williams was attacked online after her idea for matching Gen Z tattoos went left because the symbol resembles a Nazi swastika or a Wolfsangel.
Oakland A's Coach Ryan Christenson Apologises for Anti-Semitic Gesture

Oakland A's Coach Ryan Christenson Apologises for Anti-Semitic Gesture

Christenson, the team's bench coach, made an apparent "Nazi salute" after Oakland's 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

George Takei On "Star Trek" & Legendary Hollywood Career

George Takei On "Star Trek" & Legendary Hollywood Career

Takei talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the legacy of Star Trek, how the show changed his life and his role as an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

