Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Premier League clubs made light of the financial implications of thecoronavirus pandemic by spending over £1billion in this summer’s transferwindow to once more showcase the league’s financial might.

CEBR economist SamMiley and Football Index co-founder Mike Botham speak.

With matchday incomedown due to the lack of spectators, clubs across Europe cut their clothaccordingly – but Arsenal and Manchester United’s respective deadline-daymoves for Thomas Partey and Alex Telles capped off a typical English summer ofspending.


Eddie Jones reveals coronavirus fears over England trio [Video]

Eddie Jones reveals coronavirus fears over England trio

Eddie Jones has revealed England are sweating on three players who might haveto withdraw from the national training camp due to coronavirus concerns. Headcoach Jones named a much-changed 28-man squad featuring 12 uncapped players onMonday, for a three-day camp. Jones was already unable to select players fromhalf of the Premiership, with the top four embroiled in the play-offs and Saleand Worcester facing a rearranged match on Wednesday after the Sharks’ 19positive Covid cases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Who had the best deadline day and who was left short? Transfer window winners and losers

 After spending £1.2bn, which Premier League clubs had the best summer in the transfer market? And who was left short? Phil McNulty has his say.
BBC News

Premier League spending slightly down but still far higher than rest of Europe

 Premier League summer spending is only slightly down from recent years, but it was still much higher than Europe's other top leagues.
BBC News

Premier League coronavirus testing: Nine positive results from 1,587 tests

 The Premier League confirms there have been nine positive results from the latest round of coronavirus testing.
BBC News

Transfer Deadline Day: Round-up [Video]

Transfer Deadline Day: Round-up

Take a look at all the transfers from deadline day, including Thomas Partey toArsenal and Edinson Cavani to Manchester United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:50Published
Transfer Deadline Day: Man United seal Cavani move [Video]

Transfer Deadline Day: Man United seal Cavani move

The Cavani deal has just been done, but we are still waiting for a few bigmoves to get through including Thomas Partey to Arsenal. Take a look at thelatest here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings [Video]

Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings

Manchester United sign former PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Porto defender Alex Telles on transfer deadline day.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:50Published

Edinson Cavani: Man Utd sign ex-PSG striker on free transfer

 Manchester United sign former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.
BBC News

Thomas Partey: Arsenal complete £45m deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder

 Arsenal complete the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid for 50m euros (£45.3m).
BBC News
Partey time for Arsenal, while Torreira and Guendouzi loaned out [Video]

Partey time for Arsenal, while Torreira and Guendouzi loaned out

Arsenal seal permanent signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, with Lucas Torreira going the opposite way and Matteo Guendouzi joining Hertha Berlin on respective loan deals.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:38Published

Thomas Partey: Gunners close to completing deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder

 Arsenal are close to completing the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid after paying his 50m euros (£45.3m) release clause.
BBC News

Alex Telles: Manchester United sign Brazil left-back from Porto

 Manchester United sign Brazil left-back Alex Telles on a four-year deal from Porto, with the option of a further year.
BBC News

Man Utd sign Brazil left-back Telles on four-year deal

 Manchester United sign Brazil left-back Alex Telles on a four-year deal from Porto, with the option of a further year.
BBC News

Man Utd in advanced discussions over Porto left-back Telles

 Manchester United are in advanced discussions with Porto as they try to sign Brazil full-back Alex Telles.
BBC News

When is transfer deadline day? Premier League clubs have just days remaining to get business done

The 2020 Premier League summer transfer window is coming to an end. The ongoing issues surrounding...
talkSPORT - Published

Premier League clubs record 10 positive coronavirus cases

Premier League clubs recorded 10 positive cases of coronavirus in the latest round of testing. The...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Premier League clubs to vote on how to end season if coronavirus sees it cut short

Premier League clubs will vote on Tuesday to decide how the season would be ended if it cannot be...
BBC Sport - Published


