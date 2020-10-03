Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GOP Praises Trump For Not Dying Of COVID-19

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:20s - Published
GOP Praises Trump For Not Dying Of COVID-19

GOP Praises Trump For Not Dying Of COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s supporters are praising him for not dying from the coronavirus even though he is not yet in the clear.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

GOP Sen Cornyn Hits Trump for Having ‘Let His Guard Down’ on Covid, Sowing ‘Confusion’: ‘He Got Out Over His Skis’

GOP Sen Cornyn Hits Trump for Having ‘Let His Guard Down’ on Covid, Sowing ‘Confusion’: ‘He Got Out Over His Skis’ Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) offered some rare criticism of President Donald Trump's pandemic...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

mshson

ExNYer RT @Tony19542: Trump praises staff at Walter Reed, says he is 'feeling well' as he fights COVID-19 https://t.co/WF1xU1cINA #FoxNews NO MAT… 3 days ago

Tony19542

Anthony Russo Trump praises staff at Walter Reed, says he is 'feeling well' as he fights COVID-19 https://t.co/WF1xU1cINA… https://t.co/ax2Wvmq5rH 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

3 GOP Congressmen Flew Commercial After Flying With Trump On Air Force One [Video]

3 GOP Congressmen Flew Commercial After Flying With Trump On Air Force One

Three Minnesota congressmen took a commercial Delta flight just two days after being on Air Force One with President Donald Trump. Business Insider reports Republican Reps. Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published
Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
MN GOP leaders calls Pres. Trump debate criticism unfair [Video]

MN GOP leaders calls Pres. Trump debate criticism unfair

The Chairman of the MN GOP says President Trump is being treated unfairly following Tuesday's debate.

Credit: KIMTPublished