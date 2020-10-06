Nasdaq 100 Movers: ASML, NVDA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.3%.

Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 139.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is ASML Holding, trading down 1.7%.

ASML Holding NV is showing a gain of 26.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.1%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 3.1% on the day.