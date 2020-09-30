Global  
 

Trump says he's 'looking forward' to Oct 15 debate with Biden

Trump says he's 'looking forward' to Oct 15 debate with Biden

Biden says there shouldn't be second debate if Trump still has COVID-19

'I think if he still has COVID, then we shouldn’t have a debate,' Biden said
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comBusiness Insider


As Trump continues to interrupt during the debate, Biden says, 'Will you shut up, man?'

Trump came out swinging, trying to needle his opponent, and he continued to interrupt even after...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trump says looking forward to scheduled debate with Biden on Oct. 15

'Trump defeats COVID' commemorative coin goes on sale
Haaretz - Published


VP debate holds more weight than usual [Video]

VP debate holds more weight than usual

The debate between the VP candidates, Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, could be heightened due to the age of Trump and Biden.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:31Published
CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Vice Presidential Debate

Good morning, it’s time for your morning ‘Daybreaker’: The vice presidential candidates face off for the first and only time in Salt Lake City, Utah. So, want to know which of the four candidates..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 10:34Published
Biden says no debate if Trump still has virus [Video]

Biden says no debate if Trump still has virus

Biden added he looks forward to debating Trump, but wants safety protocols followed at next week's debate.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:37Published