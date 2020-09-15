Las Vegas housing statistics for Sept. 2020

Global  
 

A new report from the Las Vegas REALTORS shows Vegas area home prices are at record highs, and the housing supply is very limited right now.

The median price of a single-family home in Southern Nevada sits at just over $337,000.

