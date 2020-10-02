Triple death tragedy as three-year-old boy and two adults die in west London
Three people including a three-year-old boy have died at a home in Brentford,west London.
The boy and a woman aged in her 30s were found dead at a home inClayponds Lane shortly before 1am on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.They also found a man, believed to be in his 40s, who had suffered stabinjuries.
The Met Police have released footage of an illegal rave that took place in aderelict East London pub. The organisers were handed a £10,000 fine. Shortlyafter 9.30am on Sunday, 4 October on Wythes Road.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28Published
Metropolitan Police officers have been paying tribute to their former colleague, Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was killed in the line of duty. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn