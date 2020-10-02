Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Triple death tragedy as three-year-old boy and two adults die in west London

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Triple death tragedy as three-year-old boy and two adults die in west London

Triple death tragedy as three-year-old boy and two adults die in west London

Three people including a three-year-old boy have died at a home in Brentford,west London.

The boy and a woman aged in her 30s were found dead at a home inClayponds Lane shortly before 1am on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said.They also found a man, believed to be in his 40s, who had suffered stabinjuries.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Territorial police force responsible for law enforcement in Greater London

Man charged with throwing corrosive fluid at Met PCs in Barnet

 Eleven Met officers were injured when they came into contact with a corrosive substance in Barnet.
BBC News

Met Police restraint 'probably' led to ill man's death

 Jurors said it was highly likely at least one officer heard Kevin Clarke say "I can't breathe".
BBC News
Met Police release footage of illegal rave in London [Video]

Met Police release footage of illegal rave in London

The Met Police have released footage of an illegal rave that took place in aderelict East London pub. The organisers were handed a £10,000 fine. Shortlyafter 9.30am on Sunday, 4 October on Wythes Road.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published
Colleagues pay tribute to officer killed in line of duty [Video]

Colleagues pay tribute to officer killed in line of duty

Metropolitan Police officers have been paying tribute to their former colleague, Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was killed in the line of duty. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Mourinho coy on Bale, has another dig at Wenger over book [Video]

Mourinho coy on Bale, has another dig at Wenger over book

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO / B-ROLL OF GARETH BALE, SON HEUNG-MIN, ARSENE WENGER SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 18, 2020) (

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:18Published
Sadiq Khan: We hope London will never reach Tier 3 [Video]

Sadiq Khan: We hope London will never reach Tier 3

As the capital prepares to enter Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions, Mayor ofLondon Sadiq Khan says that by acting early, he hopes the city can avoid thehigher level of restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

On This Day: 16 October 1997

 Paul McCartney met fans in London during his first record signing in more than 30 years. (Oct 16.)
 
USATODAY.com
London bans different households from gathering as it tightens rules to tackle coronavirus spike [Video]

London bans different households from gathering as it tightens rules to tackle coronavirus spike

Cases in London have been doubling every ten days, prompting the government to bring in new restrictions .

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:56Published

Brentford Brentford Human settlement in England

Malaysian family found dead in London, man suffers stab wounds

 Police have revealed the identities of three people who died in a flat in Brentford, west London. Poorna Kaameshwari Sivaraj, 36, and her three-year-old son..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Army successfully persuades militant youth to surrender in Budgam [Video]

Watch: Army successfully persuades militant youth to surrender in Budgam

Continuing its efforts to provide a comeback chance to the misguided youth of Kashmir, Indian Army on October 16 successfully persuaded Jahangir Ah Bhat, a 31-year-old shopkeeper gone rogue after..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
3-Year-Old Boy Killed By Father In Bel Air Murder-Suicide, Sheriff's Office Says [Video]

3-Year-Old Boy Killed By Father In Bel Air Murder-Suicide, Sheriff's Office Says

A three-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his suicidal father in Bel Air Thursday, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:39Published
Firefighters free toddler trapped in between walls in China [Video]

Firefighters free toddler trapped in between walls in China

Heroic firefighters rescued a 3-year-old boy who got trapped in between two walls in southern China.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published