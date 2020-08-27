Global  
 

'Twin Peaks' actor Clark Middleton dies aged 63

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
'Twin Peaks' actor Clark Middleton dies aged 63
Actor Clark Middleton has died aged 63.

Clark Middleton American actor

'The Blacklist,' 'Twin Peaks' actor Clark Middleton dies at 63

 Clark Middleton, best known for acting in "The Blacklist" and "Twin Peaks," has died, his wife confirmed on Twitter. He was 63.
USATODAY.com

'Twin Peaks' Actor Clark Middleton Has Died at 63 from West Nile Virus

Clark Middleton, an actor known for his work on the series Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 63. The...
Just Jared - Published

Clark Middleton, actor known for 'The Blacklist' and 'Twin Peaks,' dead at 63

Actor, writer, director and producer Clark Middleton, known for his memorable roles in “Kill Bill...
FOXNews.com - Published


