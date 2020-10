Raab: Days of being held over a barrel by Brussels are gone



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said “the days of being held over a barrel by Brussels are long gone” as he delivers his keynote speech at the first virtual Conservative Party Conference. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:49 Published on January 1, 1970