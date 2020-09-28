Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Israel under diplomatic fire over arms to Azerbaijan

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 05:09s - Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Israel under diplomatic fire over arms to Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Israel under diplomatic fire over arms to Azerbaijan

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan accuses Armenian forces of shelling the towns of Tartar, Barda and Beylagan [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan accuses Armenian forces of shelling the towns of Tartar, Barda and Beylagan

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:06Published

Assad accuses Turkey's Erdogan of igniting Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

 MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday accused Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan of igniting a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan..
WorldNews
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:42Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling

Each side has accused the other of targeting civilian areas, as the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh escalates.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published

PM Modi discusses expanding cooperation between India and Israel with Netanyahu

 "Spoke to my friend @IsraeliPM @netanyahu on phone. We discussed the expanding India-Israel cooperation against Covid-19. We also reviewed our initiatives in..
IndiaTimes
Top Israeli rabbis and U.S. envoy pray for Trump [Video]

Top Israeli rabbis and U.S. envoy pray for Trump

Support for Trump is strong in Israel. The announcement that he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted the coronavirus coincided with the Jewish high holy days, a time of reflection and penitence as well as of celebration.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

Israel’s Coronavirus Lockdown Fuels Protests, Violence and Confusion

 Last month, the country became the first to reimpose nationwide measures. But the decision has led to chaotic scenes and criticism of how its fragile coalition..
NYTimes.com

Israel moves to ban 'immoral' animal fur trade

 New regulations would make it the first country in the world to outlaw selling fur for fashion
BBC News

Turkey urges world leaders to back Azerbaijan's military in Karabakh [Video]

Turkey urges world leaders to back Azerbaijan's military in Karabakh

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:37Published

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Stepanakert under fire as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting intensifies [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Stepanakert under fire as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting intensifies

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:55Published
Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate [Video]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate

Death toll mounts amid diplomatic efforts to stop violence with France calling for urgent Minsk Group meeting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published
Armenia, Azerbaijan on warpath? Fighting kills at least 23 | Oneindia News [Video]

Armenia, Azerbaijan on warpath? Fighting kills at least 23 | Oneindia News

Fighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan and at least 23 were killed and over 100 wounded on Sunday. The conflict happened in the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh which lies..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published