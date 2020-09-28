Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Israel under diplomatic fire over arms to Azerbaijan

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Azerbaijan accuses Armenian forces of shelling the towns of Tartar, Barda and Beylagan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire
Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shellingEach side has accused the other of targeting civilian areas, as the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh escalates.
Turkey urges world leaders to back Azerbaijan's military in Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Stepanakert under fire as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting intensifies
Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalateDeath toll mounts amid diplomatic efforts to stop violence with France calling for urgent Minsk Group meeting.
Armenia, Azerbaijan on warpath? Fighting kills at least 23 | Oneindia NewsFighting has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan and at least 23 were killed and over 100 wounded on Sunday. The conflict happened in the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh which lies..