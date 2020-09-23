Wisconsin's Mask Mandate Challenge

Dr. Barb Calkins from Childrens explains proper ways to wear a mask



With the statewide mask mandate extended. Dr. Barb Calkins from Childrens of Wisconsin explains how to properly wear a mask and how to help children ease into wearing masks. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:29 Published 2 weeks ago

'We are facing a new and dangerous phase of COVID-19 pandemic': Coronavirus numbers rise in Wisconsin



On Wednesday, Wisconsin saw a surge of coronavirus cases with 2,392 new cases and 76 hospitalizations. On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers extended the state’s mask mandate to Nov. 21. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:28 Published 3 weeks ago