Wisconsin's Mask Mandate Challenge

Dr. Barb Calkins from Childrens explains proper ways to wear a maskWith the statewide mask mandate extended. Dr. Barb Calkins from Childrens of Wisconsin explains how to properly wear a mask and how to help children ease into wearing masks.
'We are facing a new and dangerous phase of COVID-19 pandemic': Coronavirus numbers rise in WisconsinOn Wednesday, Wisconsin saw a surge of coronavirus cases with 2,392 new cases and 76 hospitalizations. On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers extended the state’s mask mandate to Nov. 21.
Wisconsin sounds alarm over COVID-19 cases[NFA] There's a new state of public health emergency in Wisconsin as cases spike among 18-24 year-old's - in a week where the number of cases reaches 7 million across the U.S. Caroline Malone reports.