Friendly bear nudges sleeping man until he wakes up Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:32s - Published on October 6, 2020 Friendly bear nudges sleeping man until he wakes up Most wake up calls are annoying cell phone alarms...but this one was a personal touch from a friendly bear. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Web Extra: Bear Nudges Sleeping Greenfield Man Awake



Video courtesy of Matt and Dawn Bete. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:05 Published on September 14, 2020