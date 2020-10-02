'Cam would've pulled off upset against Mahomes' — Shannon Sharpe on Chiefs win over Patriots | UNDISPUTED

Last night’s Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots game started as a defensive slug fest before the touchdowns really started coming in the 2nd half.

Patrick Mahomes threw 2 TD passes in a 7-minute span in the 2nd half, and New England had to turn to 3rdstring QB Jarrett Stidham to get them on the board after Brian Hoyer missed several chances in the red zone.

However, the man Bill Belichick calls Stid was picked off mid-way thru the 4th quarter and Tyrann Mathieu scored on a pick-6 to make the final score 26-10.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Patriots' loss.