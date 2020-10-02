Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

October Holidays Will Delay Some Unemployment Claims

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:18s - Published
October Holidays Will Delay Some Unemployment Claims

October Holidays Will Delay Some Unemployment Claims

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment will be closed for Mother Cabrini Day and Columbus Day.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Weekly benefit checks to be sent out mid October [Video]

Weekly benefit checks to be sent out mid October

The department of employment is now responding to those waiting on that extra 300 dollar weekly benefit. DETR's Director says the agency will be sending out those payments in mid to late October.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
EDD now accepting new unemployment claims [Video]

EDD now accepting new unemployment claims

The Employment Development Department announced Monday that they have resumed accepting new unemployment claims. This comes two weeks after putting the program on pause to update their technology...

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:37Published
Coronavirus Unemployment Fraud: EDD Data Reveals 30,000 Addresses With 10+ Unemployment Claims [Video]

Coronavirus Unemployment Fraud: EDD Data Reveals 30,000 Addresses With 10+ Unemployment Claims

Following widespread reports of fraudulent unemployment claims showing up in people's mailboxes, CBS13 has obtained Employment Development Department data that, for the first time, reveals just how..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:55Published