October Holidays Will Delay Some Unemployment Claims
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment will be closed for Mother Cabrini Day and Columbus Day.
Weekly benefit checks to be sent out mid OctoberThe department of employment is now responding to those waiting on that extra 300 dollar weekly benefit. DETR's Director says the agency will be sending out those payments in mid to late October.
EDD now accepting new unemployment claimsThe Employment Development Department announced Monday that they have resumed accepting new unemployment claims. This comes two weeks after putting the program on pause to update their technology...
Coronavirus Unemployment Fraud: EDD Data Reveals 30,000 Addresses With 10+ Unemployment ClaimsFollowing widespread reports of fraudulent unemployment claims showing up in people's mailboxes, CBS13 has obtained Employment Development Department data that, for the first time, reveals just how..