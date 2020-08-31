A group of over 100 women came together to bring water into their village of Agarotha in central India's Madhya Pradesh.

Women dig pathway through hill to bring water to their village in central India

With the help of a non-governmental organisation, the women successfully built a pathway measuring 107 meters in length, connecting to a 40-acre pond built to collect such water.

The pond was built 10 years ago to supply water to Agarotha village but had been running empty since it was constructed.

Footage from September 25 shows some of the women who came together and worked for 18 long months to bring water into their village.

The filmer told Newsflare: "These strong-willed women have not only exposed shortcomings of government schemes but have also set an example to solve the problems of the village without depending on authorities for help."