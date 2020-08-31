Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Women dig pathway through hill to bring water to their village in central India

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Women dig pathway through hill to bring water to their village in central India

Women dig pathway through hill to bring water to their village in central India

A group of over 100 women came together to bring water into their village of Agarotha in central India's Madhya Pradesh.

A group of over 100 women came together to bring water into their village of Agarotha in central India's Madhya Pradesh.

With the help of a non-governmental organisation, the women successfully built a pathway measuring 107 meters in length, connecting to a 40-acre pond built to collect such water.

The pond was built 10 years ago to supply water to Agarotha village but had been running empty since it was constructed.

Footage from September 25 shows some of the women who came together and worked for 18 long months to bring water into their village.

The filmer told Newsflare: "These strong-willed women have not only exposed shortcomings of government schemes but have also set an example to solve the problems of the village without depending on authorities for help."




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Women carve hill to pave way for water into pond in MP [Video]

Women carve hill to pave way for water into pond in MP

Group of women in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand set an example by carving hill to pave a way for water into pond. Water scarcity pushed residents of Angrotha village to work tirelessly with hand tools...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:30Published
Indian villager starts own weaving business and hires women financially affected by COVID-19 [Video]

Indian villager starts own weaving business and hires women financially affected by COVID-19

A villager in Odisha, eastern India, has started her own weaving business and is employing women financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Usha Rani Naik has employed around 150 women in her..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:21Published
Indian Air Force helicopters out stranded people from flood-hit regions [Video]

Indian Air Force helicopters out stranded people from flood-hit regions

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers have airlifted several people stranded in flood-hit areas of central India's Madhya Pradesh state. A group of people, including women and children, were rescued from..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:18Published