Chris Broussard has no fear in LA defeating Heat tonight, LeBron will deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss who is likley to win game 4 in the NBA Finals tonight between the Los Angeles Lakers & the Miami Heat & who will win the championship.

Broussard has no fear the Lakers will win tonight as LeBron James and Anthony Davis answer back to the Heat's win in game 3.

Furthermore, he has no doubt that they will finish this out and with the championship.