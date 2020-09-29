Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard has no fear in LA defeating Heat tonight, LeBron will deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:04s - Published
Chris Broussard has no fear in LA defeating Heat tonight, LeBron will deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard has no fear in LA defeating Heat tonight, LeBron will deliver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss who is likley to win game 4 in the NBA Finals tonight between the Los Angeles Lakers & the Miami Heat & who will win the championship.

Broussard has no fear the Lakers will win tonight as LeBron James and Anthony Davis answer back to the Heat's win in game 3.

Furthermore, he has no doubt that they will finish this out and with the championship.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard on Lakers Gm 3 loss to Heat, LeBron walks off court early | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard on Lakers Gm 3 loss to Heat, LeBron walks off court early | FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' game 3 loss to the Miami Heat &...
FOX Sports - Published

Nick Wright breaks down the Heat’s best formula to beat the Lakers in NBA Finals | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down the Heat’s best formula to beat the Lakers in NBA Finals | FIRST THINGS FIRST Nick Wright & Chris Broussard break down the best formula for the Miami Heat to beat the LeBron...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard expects LeBron James to outplay Jimmy Butler & lead Lakers to 3-1 series | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard expects LeBron James to outplay Jimmy Butler & lead Lakers to 3-1 series | UNDISPUTED

Jimmy Butler came out swinging in Game 3 of the NBA Finals and tonight in Game 4 he is hoping to lead the Miami Heat to a 2-2 series. But Chris Broussard believes Butler's jabs may have motivated..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:16Published
Chris Broussard on Lakers Gm 3 loss to Heat, LeBron walks off court early | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard on Lakers Gm 3 loss to Heat, LeBron walks off court early | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' game 3 loss to the Miami Heat & whether or not LeBron James leaving the court early is a big deal. Broussard admits he thought the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:52Published
Chris Broussard reacts to Kyrie's disrespect of LeBron in comments of Durant | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard reacts to Kyrie's disrespect of LeBron in comments of Durant | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show and reacts to Kyrie Irving's recent comments when speaking of his experience with Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets. Broussard feels Kryie was disrespectful towards..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:56Published